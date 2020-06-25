A whole series of grand plans came flowing out this week in a whirlwind of ideas to make Pauls Valley more of a tourism destination spot.
Members of the Pauls Valley Tourism Board opened things up for a kind of town hall meeting Monday night to give the public the chance to offer some new ways of possibly breathing new life into the local tourism effort.
Stepping up with his ideas was local artist Kevin Stark, who knows about the world of tourism since he was the driving force behind the Toy and Action Figure Museum opened in downtown Pauls Valley back in 2005.
At the center of his plan is to create new attractions in PV to go with the ones already here.
“We could create more unique, smaller museums that could go in some of the empty buildings in Pauls Valley,” he said.
“There would be museums like one for Saturday morning cartoons as an example, and they don't have to be very big, just quirky little museums. It needs to be something unique and different.
“We could have daylong things where people can go to the five, six or seven smaller museums, along with all the other attractions in Pauls Valley.”
Staying focused on what he knows, Stark also suggests working to attract more artists and art galleries as a way to make Pauls Valley a kind of art destination for visitors.
Other ideas written out in a formal plan from Stark included creating more special weekend events and bus and walking tours when the COVID-19 pandemic represents less of a threat.
“We need trained guides who know the history of Pauls Valley; an effort to train the people that are meeting the public; making people feel welcome and going above and beyond other places to show them we have something unique and different,” Stark said.
An example already here but not open is a downtown space where Jeff Satterlee keeps dozens of old neon signs.
Satterlee told the group the collection still gets plenty of attention even though the space he has on Paul Avenue isn't really open to the public because it needs some renovations like new restrooms.
“I have several rare signs in there. I have the largest neon clock collection. I have been contacted by Phillips 66 because it's the only one left,” he said about one of the dozens of signs occasionally lighting up that part of downtown at night.
“I get contacted by people who just want to come in and look around. Some people stay in there two hours. It means a lot to them. I didn't realize how they connect to them.”
Whatever tourism plan are pursued Stark suggests a group effort to “market them and support them” is the only way real tourism progress will be seen in the future.
“We need the support,” he said. “A lot of us here work for free as volunteers. We're doing it because we love this community. I don't make a dime off that museum. We want things to happen.
“What we've already done is put out fires. Having a plan is the how to move forward.”
With the overall tourism discussions expected to possibly continue monthly, board member Jesse Alvarado says this week's gathering could be the start of something big.
“I think you're talking about a total rebrand of the community,” Alvarado said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.