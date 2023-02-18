Tourism role has Garvin County link

Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, was recently appointed to serve as the vice chairman of the House of Representative Tourism Committee for the 59th Oklahoma Legislative session.
State Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, whose District 48 includes a southern portion of Garvin County, is the House Tourism chairman.
Townley says this is an important appointment because tourism is the third largest economic driver in Oklahoma and a huge responsibility.
“Representative Pittman is a fantastic addition to our tourism committee and team,” Townley said.
“She has a deep love for Oklahoma. As the House District 99 representative, with many tourist destinations in her area, she is the perfect legislative leader to serve as vice chair of the House Tourism Committee.”
