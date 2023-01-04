Town fees on the way up for 911

Costs are up, calls are up and soon fees will take a hike as well for Garvin County's 911 dispatch center as it fields calls for most towns in the county.
Right now the plan is to basically double the monthly fees these communities pay to have the county center handle all of their emergency calls.
Dave Johnson, director of emergency management in Garvin County, recently told all three county commissioners an increase for the 911 fees paid by these towns is something that's been considered for some time.
“It has remained about the same price since 2010,” Johnson said, adding that was the year when a county 911 center was established, along with the fees to provide emergency dispatch services for towns in the county.
“The last 2 ½ years we've spent about $250,000 to upgrade the equipment at the 911 center, so we feel like we're offering a better service.
“I would like to propose that we raise the fees starting in July of next year. I want to let them know so they can get it into their budgets.”
For the towns of Elmore City, Maysville, Stratford and Paoli the current monthly fee is $1,000.
Starting with the next fiscal year in July 2023 that total will increase to $2,000 a month.
The current fee is $750 a month for Wynnewood, which provides its own daytime dispatching, will go to $1,500.
A $500 fee will increase to $1,000 for the Wadley's EMS ambulance service.
As for the city of Pauls Valley, it now pays $6,000 a month after turning over most of its dispatch services to the county 911 center. That fee will remain unchanged with this proposal.
“Pauls Valley came to us with that offer,” Johnson said, adding Pauls Valley's higher fee is actually a “bargain” compared to the costs of the town providing its own 24-7 dispatch service.
Lindsay is the only town in Garvin County that currently provides its own round-the-clock dispatching services.
Johnson adds the real purpose of the fee increases is to be able to support the dispatchers working at the county center.
“The idea is we're trying to ensure support for the salaries of our dispatchers.”
Commissioners also approved January's upcoming overtime pay for dispatchers working at the county 911 center, radios for a Rush Creek Fire Department command truck and fire protection gear for Elmore City firefighters.
