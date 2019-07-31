Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole has announced his plan to host town hall meetings in Norman, Chickasha, Pauls Valley, Duncan and Moore in the coming weeks.
For constituents who are unable to attend one of the in-person meetings, Cole, whose District 4 includes Garvin County, will also host a telephone town hall meeting.
During the in-person and telephone town hall meetings, Cole, a Republican from Moore, will provide a general update on legislation and recent news before answering questions and hearing concerns from anyone attending the gatherings.
The in-person town hall meeting in Pauls Valley is scheduled for a noon start on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
The first meeting comes at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the National Weather Center Auditorium in Norman, 120 David L Boren Blvd.
Up second is a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Canadian Valley Technology Center Seminar Center in Chickasha, 1401 West Michigan Ave.
After the PV stop a meeting is planned for noon Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Red River Technology Center Seminar Room in Duncan, 3300 West Bois D’Arc Ave.
Cole wraps up this series with a meeting at the Moore Public Library Community Room at noon Friday, Sept. 6. The site is at 225 South Howard Ave.
In addition to the town hall meetings, Cole will host a telephone town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Constituents interested in participating in this special event should call Cole’s Norman office at 405-329-6500 or visit cole.house.gov to request dial-in details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.