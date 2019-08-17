Pauls Valley is about to get visits from a couple of officials with something to say about what's going on in Oklahoma.
This month PV will be one of the sites to host a town hall meeting by U.S. Congressman Tom Cole.
Even sooner Oklahoma Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn will be here as a guest at a Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Osborn was elected state labor commissioner in 2018. Prior to that she served 10 years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for District 47.
During her tenure she authored landmark workers compensation reform and passed into law the first pay for success contract in Oklahoma, which was a public-private partnership with the Department of Corrections and the Kaiser Foundation to move women from incarceration to the Women in Recovery Program.
She currently also serves as the chair of the Oklahoma Occupational Licensing Review Board and the Department of Commerce’s automotive steering committee, which is actively working on recruitment of diversified manufacturing businesses to the state of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole has announced his plan to soon host town hall meetings in Norman, Chickasha, Pauls Valley, Duncan and Moore.
The in-person town hall meeting in Pauls Valley is scheduled for a noon start on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
Even sooner a meeting comes at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the National Weather Center Auditorium in Norman, 120 David L. Boren Blvd.
Up second is a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Canadian Valley Technology Center Seminar Center in Chickasha, 1401 West Michigan Ave.
After the PV stop a meeting is planned for noon Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Red River Technology Center Seminar Room in Duncan, 3300 West Bois D’Arc Ave.
Cole wraps up this series with a meeting at the Moore Public Library Community Room at noon Friday, Sept. 6. The site is at 225 South Howard Ave.
In addition to the town hall meetings, Cole will host a telephone town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Constituents interested in participating can call Cole’s Norman office at 405-329-6500 or visit cole.house.gov to request dial-in details.
