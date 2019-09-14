For months there’s been one very loud voice with a regular online message of alleged wrongdoing when it comes to the closure of Pauls Valley’s hospital nearly a year ago.
Now Skip Mitchell of Lindsay and others on his side want to take their case directly to the people by way of a town hall style meeting set for this week.
Mitchell tells the PV Democrat the meeting set for this Tuesday night is mostly about getting information out to the public.
The meeting itself is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 in the first floor conference room of Hampton Inn, which is located just south of the Braum’s store in PV.
“This will not be what I’m doing on Facebook,” Mitchell said. “On Facebook I call them out by name and am very blunt.
“This meeting is really about citizens getting information. We’re not pushing our agenda against their agenda. We want people to hear about what’s happened. This is a chance to see more about what we’ve been talking about.
“We’ve uncovered things and can show the hospital did not have to close.
“It’s simply a chance for citizens to look at documents and ask questions,” he adds.
According to Mitchell, the documents he’s referring to came from various open records requests from the city of Pauls Valley.
He’s quick to add much of the information is about the city’s loans related to the hospital.
Mitchell says discussion will also include the city’s licensing practices for a number of nursing homes all over the state.
This meeting was originally scheduled to take place at a local church. Mitchell claims they were “uninvited” from holding the gathering there as efforts quickly switched to finding another venue.
“We're not at all upset with the church. That's their call. I think they just didn't want to have pick sides with this.”
Mitchell has been leading the charge to get more answers about the management of the local hospital since it officially closed on Oct. 12, 2018.
He’s not alone as Mitchell says it includes the Forum Consulting Group, a nurse, nurse practitioner and a group made up of former inspectors for the state health department.
“We are committed to this until there’s a substantial change on the council and hospital employees are made whole.”
