State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, will lead a Pauls Valley town hall this week to discuss the medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma.
Officials from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN) and local law enforcement expected to present information on medical marijuana, hear concerns from attendees and answer questions.
There is no cost to attend the town hall scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
•••
Garvin County Treasurer Sandy Goggans has announced the deadline to pay property taxes will be extended by a few days.
Normally the deadline is the last day of the year, Dec. 31.
That's not the case this year as Garvin County officials are following state guidelines, which call for the courthouse to be closed New Year's Eve Day.
As a result, the tax deadline is being extended to Monday, Jan. 3. The courthouse and treasurer's office close at 4:30 p.m. that day.
Anyone making half payments by the new deadline have until March 31, 2022 to submit the remainder.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the holiday season at various Garvin County spots.
• Thursday, Dec. 16 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, Dec. 21 (10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges at PV Fire Department, 201 S. Walnut. Call Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Friday, Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Thursday, Dec. 30 (11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Saturday, Jan. 8 (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – KATT Pauls Valley at Tio's Mexican Restaurant, West Grant and Indian Meridian in PV. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.