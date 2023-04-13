Toy museum brings in the spring

It’s a new dawn, complete with a splash of color and heroes, as the Toy and Action Figure Museum in Pauls Valley has started opening its doors a little more with the arrival of a warmer season.
The museum in downtown PV is now open a couple of extra days each week as it moves into its spring and summer schedule.
Starting not that long ago the local tourism attraction is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. It will, however, be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
These new hours are again seeing visitors from all over as in some cases they not only come into Pauls Valley to check out the unique museum but they make it their destination.
“We had one family in from Boston, as in Massachusetts, that is going to all 50 states whenever they can,” said museum director Jody Wood.
“When their two daughters get breaks from school it allows them to fly somewhere, get a rental car and visit as many states as they can.
“They pick certain places they want to see in each state, and in Oklahoma they wanted to see the toy museum.”
So far that family has visited 24 states as Wood adds it’s got to be a “cool experience” for the two young girls.
For Wood interest from visitors coming to the museum seems to be moving in the right direction.
After nearly a year of being closed because of the virus pandemic, the museum reopened in the spring of 2021.
“When we opened back up it was still pretty slow,” she said.
Then, museum numbers slowly but surely began rising.
“We actually did really well,” Wood said about this past fall and winter.
“I feel like every day we were just busy. It was never dead; we always had someone here.
“I’ve always loved the fact we are the one place they want to come to. I have a good feeling about this year. I feel like we could break some records.
“I think it will be an amazing year.”
Adding to Wood’s point, it was just the other day when on Maryland man, while passing by and traveling alone from Ft. Worth, Texas to Oklahoma City for his work, stopped by to check out the museum.
“I love action figures,” he said before heading into the main part of the museum.
Recently the museum also had families from North Carolina and Georgia come in for a visit, along with an exchange student from Japan and his host family.
“They come from everywhere, including from overseas. We’ll start seeing a lot more of them soon; from places like Australia and England. It’s just their time to travel.”
As for the Pauls Valley museum itself, it will be celebrating its 18th birthday this October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.