Toy museum gets some help

A plea for help came this week as Pauls Valley's Toy and Action Figure Museum was hoping for some tourism funding to come its way during some tough virus pandemic times.
Three members of the PV Tourism Board voted Tuesday night to offer enough support for the museum to cover its expenses through the end of the year.
The local city council must next approve the action before its official as the tourism thumbs up came after a presentation by local artist and museum founder Kevin Stark.
In all, a total of $3,750 in tourism funding was approved out of a request for about $11,000, which was meant to get the museum through until next spring.
More details about the support for the Toy and Action Figure Museum, along with holiday plans for a “magical” lighting display at the local train depot area, will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
