Toy museum looks to reopen soon

The Toy and Action Figure Museum did receive the OK recently for up to $3,000 in tourism funding.
The approval from the city council was at times on the confrontational side as the museum has continued to seek tourism help since being shut down last March from the COVID-19 pandemic.
More details about the discussion at the recent council meeting will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Curator Kevin Stark did announce plans are to reopen the museum in March.
• It was also announced this week the filings for Garvin County Fair Board directors has ended with only one candidate from each of the three districts filing.
With no elections needed each of the candidates has been officially declared the winners of the three directors' offices. No names have been released.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
• Free cooking classes are set to soon make a return to Pauls Valley's public library.
The Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library will host “Cooking Under Pressure” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. The class is about learning to use an instant pot.
Janna Kelley of the Pontotoc County Extension Office is the instructor.
Kelley is scheduled to also lead a free home preservation class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 25.
The classes, free to the public, are being funded by a grant received by the local library.
Coming soon is the return of in-person yoga classes at the library as part of the grant.
• A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-virus practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help vets with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
For more call 918-397-2560.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.