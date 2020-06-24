Plans have changed as the Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley won't be opening next week.
The museum had planned to reopen July 1 after closing down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum's doors will for now stay closed because of an increase the last few days of positive virus cases in Garvin County.
The art studios of Irmgard Geul and Shirley Quaid, both in the Pauls Valley-Wynnewood area, are set to have open houses as part of the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition statewide Art Crawl.
Times are scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28.
The event has been organized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down many summer art festivals and art events in Oklahoma and even here in Pauls Valley.
A Google map of all artists who will have art on display and directions to their studios is at https://www.ovac-ok.org/ok-art-crawl.
Guel's studio address is 23406 N CR 3250, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 and phone is 405-238-0426.
Quaid's studio address is 32241 E CR 1660, Wynnewood, OK 73098 and phone is 405-788-5062.
During the event both artists are encouraging all visitors to follow proper social distancing guidelines.
• With the pandemic postponing this year's Pauls Valley alumni reunion some help is being sought to continue supporting a program giving scholarships to local high school grads.
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075. Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
