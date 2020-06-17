Toy time almost on for museum

For many visitors it's a bit confusing to find the doors of the Toy and Action Figure Museum closed, especially since it's time for the summer crowds to flock into the attraction in downtown Pauls Valley.
The unexpected surprise is because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which shut the museum down way back on March 14.
Now Kevin Stark, local artist and mastermind behind the museum, Sally Cloud and others are working to get the facility ready to open back up on Wednesday, July 1.
What they've found is there's a bunch of folks expressing an interest in coming to check out the toy museum.
“We've had tons of phone calls and messages every day on Facebook from people wondering when we're going to be open. It tells me that people want to come to the museum,” Stark tells the PV Democrat.
“Sally and I have been here working and there will be a whole family out front wondering why they can't get inside.”
Cloud says it's pretty common to see small groups of people standing on the sidewalk in front of the museum likely wondering why it's closed.
“You can almost count the number of people dropping by just by counting the fingerprints on the window,” she said.
The pandemic not only closed the museum for a while but it also will bring about a few changes as at least one display is being revamped because of the virus threat.
“We've had this play area in the museum for some time,” Stark said. “We wanted an interactive component to the museum where kids could come and play with toys and dress up.
“Due to the virus we can't keep it all clean, and we have to make it less hands-on.”
In fact, Cloud calls it the most “hands-on” display, which is why the change is needed.
At least on a temporary basis Stark says a railing will be placed to separate the area as the plan is to bring out some toys that have been packed up and unseen for years.
“This will allow us to show our western collection for the first time in five years. We haven't had room for it,” Stark says.
“We're going to call it our space cowboy display. We'll have our outer space toys on one side and next to it the cowboy toys.”
Those space related toys are being moved from the another part of the museum as that vacated area will be replaced by toys from The Simpsons and Futurama shows.
Another small area is also being freed up to bring the Transformer toys out of storage, along with another area for The Munsters.
“We rotate displays anyway because we have a lot of stuff packed away in storage. We're also making some other improvements as we get ready to open back up.”
That includes placing plexiglass guards at the museum's counter and encouraging masks and social distancing for visitors.
Once open the museum plans to limit the number of people inside at once.
“I think people will be wanting to get inside, probably packed if we weren't limiting the number coming in,” Cloud said.
“I think people are desperate to get out and do things, to do something that feels like a normal thing.”
The museum's hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Plans could also come together later this year to salute the toy museum's 15th birthday in Pauls Valley.
“The hope is to do something big,” Stark said about a community celebration for a museum first opened in 2005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.