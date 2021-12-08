There was no real fanfare or attention given to Pauls Valley’s Toy and Action Figure Museum when just a few weeks ago it celebrated birthday number 16.
That wasn’t the case back in 2005 when it was a full house that included tons of excitement as the museum in downtown Pauls Valley opened its doors for the first time.
Now the face of the museum all these years, local artist Kevin Stark, looks back at what he believes is a tourist attraction that’s done so much for the PV community.
“I want to show how much the museum does for Pauls Valley,” Stark tells the PV Democrat.
“The museum provides a positive image and a lot of free press for Pauls Valley with magazines and TV doing stories.
“This is the best kind of press. It’s telling the public to go see this place. It’s great because these stories are telling the public they need to go check out this place. It’s far more impressive than any ad you can buy.”
The stories Stark is talking about have been interviews he’s done over the years on the toy museum by news crews from Japan, France, Australia and Germany.
He says that brings free global attention to not just the museum but Pauls Valley.
“There are other toy museums out there,” Stark said. “We get all this attention because we’re the only action figure museum in the world.
“The best thing about the museum is it’s a unique idea that piques people’s interest. It brings attention to Pauls Valley. That is the advertising. That is the hook. The museum is the hook.
“When I travel and say I’m from Pauls Valley, Oklahoma they’ll ask me if I’ve been to the toy museum. That’s the kind of positive stuff Pauls Valley gets from the museum.”
Stark knows there are some who believe he’s the one who pushed to get this museum open in Pauls Valley.
He’s quick to counter by saying it’s more of a community thing that led to the museum becoming a reality all those years ago.
“The museum was put together by the community,” he says.
Going all the way back to the start Stark said it was in 2000 when there were a series of local meetings allowing the public to take part in what were essentially planning sessions for the next 10 years in Pauls Valley.
According to Stark, the focus at that time was to establish a local arts council, theater group and an arts center – all things that later happened.
“They also wanted a unique tourist attraction in the downtown area. I joked that my gallery was an unofficial tourism attraction filled with toys.”
He says there were some people in those meetings who jumped on the idea of taking those toys and action figures in Stark’s personal collection and opening a museum.
“You got to remember I was already being interviewed by news crews and magazines doing stories about my collection. I had my collection at my place over there,” he said while gesturing to his other building right around the corner on East Charles.
“So I loaned my collection to the toy museum.”
For about three years, up through 2003, there was planning for the museum.
Then came a place big enough for a museum – a 7,000 square foot downtown space formerly home for 75 years or so to the Lintz Department Store. That was followed by two more years to prepare the space for the museum, which opened in October 2005. Six years later the toy museum purchased the space.
“The museum is meant to be a catalyst for other creative and unique attractions in Pauls Valley,” he said.
“I’m still hoping for that to happen.”
The ongoing virus pandemic also hit the museum hard as it was closed for nearly a year only reopening to the public this past spring.
Throughout that entire time Stark says the regular monthly expenses were still there to pay.
“If the museum would be open regular hours, generally we can make enough to support ourselves. The problem is during COVID we had zero coming in but the expenses were still there.”
That’s a tough deal for anybody but even more difficult when it’s a nonprofit like the toy museum.
“I think there are a lot of people who don’t realize the toy museum is nonprofit. People need to understand we’re a nonprofit. We rely on admissions and sales in the gift shop to pay the bills,” he said.
“Some are under the assumption that because you’re a nonprofit you’re not supposed to make money. Just because you’re nonprofit doesn’t mean you don’t have to pay electric bills and other expenses. Each month’s expenses are always there.
“There’s a lot of people out there that believe I own the museum and make millions of dollars from it. That’s just not the case. Museums rarely make any money and usually need help to stay open.
“In fact, I have usually been the one who’s put my own money into the museum and have done things on my own to promote it.”
Stark also believes the museum does a lot for many of the visitors coming into Pauls Valley to check it out.
“Some people think the museum is only about toys. It’s about nostalgia. A lot of people come here to relive their childhood.
“Almost no one leaves the museum without a smile.”
