A jury trial won't happen now after an Elmore City man instead took a plea deal for the criminal charge he's faced since a teenager's tragic traffic death back in 2018.
Russell Brown, 21, is now set to spend some time in prison after the recent agreement in his first-degree manslaughter case.
The formal charge accused Brown of driving recklessly and under the influence of drugs when the pickup he was driving struck the back of a motorcycle in the late evening hours of June 26, 2018.
Riding as a passenger on that cycle was 13-year-old Earnest Justin Knight, better known as E.J. Knight.
The teen was reported to be wearing a helmet as his father, Earnest Lee Knight, drove the cycle.
At a site near the intersection of two county roads just east of Elmore City the cycle slowed to turn left when the pickup driven by Brown struck the cycle from behind.
State troopers concluded Brown's speeding and “reckless driving” caused the death of E.J. Knight and “life-altering” injuries to his father, who was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital after the collision.
Brown refused medical treatment at the wreck site.
With a trial date in the case scheduled for this April, Brown instead has pleaded no contest to the manslaughter charge.
The new plea calls for a three-year term in prison with an additional 10 years suspended. He was given credit for time already served.
Brown was also given fines and 60 hours of community service when he's released from incarceration.
