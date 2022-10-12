A traffic stop in Maysville turned out to be anything but simple as officers found illegal drugs inside a vehicle.
The stop on Oct. 1 came because of the car’s expired tag. Now it's resulted in three criminal charges being filed against Dustin Barnes, 34, of Elmore City.
When the stop did occur officers reporting smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.
Barnes, who was driving with a suspended license, was found to have a warrant for his arrest issued in Elmore City.
When asked if there was anything questionable in the vehicle, Barnes is reported to have admitted there was some marijuana and hypodermic needles inside.
Officers reported finding just over a pound of marijuana and 18 needles.
An affidavit shows they also found 11 driver’s licenses, nine student identification cards and 16 debit cards, all belonging to various other individuals.
They also found a paper bag with what was reported to be 455 grams of methamphetamine.
Last week a felony count of aggravated drug trafficking was filed against Barnes, along with misdemeanor charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
He was also given a $50,000 bond as the next court date in the case comes later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.