A traffic stop back on New Year’s Eve turned out to be a holiday romp of the worst kind as a Lindsay motorist sped away from authorities.
Just minutes before midnight, when most folks are bringing in the new year or just calling it a night in bed, Paoli police stopped a vehicle because of its after-market illuminating blue tag lights.
The stop came on state Highway 145 a few miles west of Paoli as it crosses Interstate 35.
It’s believed inside the vehicle was Eric Dewayne Watson, 39, of Lindsay.
Through a vehicle window rolled down just a few inches officer Jeromy Millard reported smelling a marijuana odor.
According to a report, he alerted Paoli’s chief, Bradley Uhles, who brought a K-9 dog to check out the vehicle for the possibility of illegal narcotics.
When the K-9 alerted to the passenger rear door the driver was instructed to get out of the vehicle.
“Mr. Watson overheard the order given and placed the vehicle into gear and fled the scene throwing gravel at and striking myself, Chief Unless and his K-9 partner,” Millard stated in his filed report.
The flying gravel also is reported to have struck both patrol cars.
The officer then pursued the vehicle as it traveled westbound on a county road. The pursuit proved difficult as the gravel coming from the road created heavy dust.
Eventually the suspect got away after turning northbound on another county road, the officer reports.
A warrant for Watson’s arrest was issued as three criminal charges were filed Jan. 19. They include one count of eluding officers and two assault charges.
