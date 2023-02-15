A whole lot of illegal marijuana has again been found in vehicles passing through Garvin County.
This fairly new trend has continued in recent days as nearly 50 pounds of marijuana was found in one stop, while another was more than double that total.
That one involved three individuals in a vehicle driving through on their way to Texas.
What agents with a district drug task force found was more than 100 pounds of marijuana after the stop Feb. 6 along Interstate 35 near Wynnewood.
The Jeep stopped had Chloelyza Denise Gonzalez, 22, behind the wheel, and Jack Bledsoe III, 19, and Jurod Andy Lighteard, 18, in the back seat.
After a K-9 dog alerted on the possibility of narcotics in the Jeep agents asked Gonzalez how much marijuana was in the vehicle.
“‘I really don’t know,’” she said, according to a filed court document.
Agents then reported finding large trash bags in a back cargo area, which occupants said contained their clothing. Instead they found more than 50 pounds of marijuana with all of it in one-pound individual packages.
Found in other trash bags were an additional 50 pounds-plus of the drug. In all, the amount found totaled 104 pounds.
Another discovery were two backpacks containing pistols and extra ammunition. One of the weapons had been reported stolen from San Antonio, Texas.
“(Gonzalez) told me that they had brought money, approximately $50,000, up from Texas to Oklahoma City, where they picked up the marijuana and they intended to take it back to Texas,” agents report.
All three subjects received four felony counts filed in Garvin County District Court.
Each one was also released after $50,000 bonds were posted.
•••
There was also a traffic stop Feb. 9 resulting in the arrest of Stephen Zael Moreno, 21, of Beeville, Texas.
Moreno, traveling southbound alone, was found to have 45 pounds of marijuana hidden away in the vehicle's trunk.
Agents with the state Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control made the stop in far Garvin County.
First thing they noted was an “overwhelming” odor of cologne, along with seeing a wax container typically used by dispensaries to sell marijuana.
Mareno claimed he came from Texas to spend some time at a casino in Norman before heading back home.
During the traffic stop a K-9 dog alerted on the rear of the vehicle as agents found the marijuana, vacuum-sealed in bundles, in the trunk area.
That drew Moreno a felony count of marijuana trafficking, while a revolver found in the vehicle resulted in a firearm possession charge.
