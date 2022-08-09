Tragedy again strikes on the highway

An Elmore City woman walking on a highway was killed late Monday night when she was struck by a passing vehicle.
Lamanda Moore, 43, was the pedestrian suffering the fatal blow while walking just west of the Elmore City limits.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Moore was walking eastbound in the eastbound lane of state Highway 29.
At a listed time of just after 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Moore was struck by a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Adam Becker, 24, also of Elmore City, as it traveled eastbound.
Becker, alone in the vehicle at the time, brought the car to a “controlled stop” after the tragic collision.
Troopers report it was “pedestrian action” that caused the accident as Moore was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the state medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City.
Becker was not injured, the report shows.
It was the second pedestrian fatality accident in Garvin County over the last few weeks.
Jamie Akerman was killed July 23 when she was struck by a vehicle while standing in the same state Highway 74 lane where a car was traveling near Maysville.
This tragic accident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in the evening at a site about two miles south of Maysville as the vehicle was traveling southbound toward Elmore City.
