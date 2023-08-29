From Staff Reports
Pauls Valley Democrat
Tragedy struck when a couple riding a utility vehicle dropped down into a Pauls Valley creek resulting in one death this past weekend.
The scene was the Nature Park in PV as local police report 62-year-old Daniel Smith and his wife Gayla Smith, 60, were riding in the city park Sunday afternoon.
With the four-wheeler traveling on a walking path in the park, the vehicle at some point got close enough to the edge it went over and rolled down a sharp drop.
The couple was found “side by side” as the vehicle came down on top of Gayla Smith as her husband was pinned for a period of time.
Gayla Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, while Daniel Smith received minor injuries and was naturally “shook up.”
“It got too close to the edge and dropped down to the creek,” Police Chief Derrick Jolley said about the cause of the tragic accident.
