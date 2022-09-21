Tragedy strikes with teen death

Tragedy struck late Tuesday night when a teenage girl running into traffic to retrieve a dog was hit and killed as a Lindsay motorist was passing through Dibble.
The 14-year-old girl from Dibble was standing near state Highway 76 at 214th street in Dibble when at nearly 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20 she ran into the roadway in an attempt to catch a dog.
It was there the teen was struck by a 2022 Lincoln Navigator driven by Tena Tucker, 64, of Lindsay.
Tragically the girl was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries she sustained in the collision.
Not injured in the accident were Tucker and a passenger, Greg Tucker, 66.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers concluded the cause of the tragic accident was the “improper pedestrian action.”
Troopers were assisted at the wreck site by McClain County sheriff's deputies and Dibble fire and police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.