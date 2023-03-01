It was a tragedy at the highest level with the loss of a Pauls Valley teenager who died Tuesday after being struck by a train passing through town.
Dominic Agoston-Heath, a 14-year-old middle school student, was walking along the local train tracks when he was struck in the late afternoon hours.
The teen was thrown to the Earl Street side of the tracks, where some people were trying to “render aid” when authorities arrived.
He was later taken to Valley Community Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead.
Pauls Valley police say the teen was walking southbound on the edge of the railroad ties when a train approached from the opposite direction. Even with the train's horn blowing as a warning he was unable to turn around in time to avoid the tragedy.
Chief Derrick Jolley said right now it's only speculation, but it appears Agoston-Heath was possibly distracted by his phone and unaware the train was coming.
“The statements we got from witnesses was he was looking down, maybe preoccupied,” Jolley said.
“We didn't find any earphones or ear pods at the scene.”
Cameras at the local junior high school were used to track Agoston-Heath minutes before the tragedy.
According to Jolley, footage showed him leaving after a tutoring session. It followed him all the way to Santa Fe Street on the west side of the tracks, before he went out of view.
Shortly after the teen's tragic death rumors started online about possible reasons why it happened, including things like bullies and even suicide.
“There have been rumors that he was being chased by bullies. None of it can substantiated,” Jolley said. “He wasn't being chased by anyone.
“In the footage we observed he was walking alone and appeared to just be a happy kid. He seemed preoccupied when he left school but happy.
“I'm not seeing at this point anything more than a tragedy.”
Local police intend to continue the investigation by working with railroad police to see if they can learn anything else about the incident.
“Trains do have cameras, but it will take some time to get that footage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.