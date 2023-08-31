Being there for family was the job of law enforcement officers earlier this week after a young boy was tragically killed in a riding accident near Pauls Valley.
The tragedy unfolded when a boy, believed to be nine years old, was riding a four-wheeler that overturned in a pasture late in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 28 a few miles northeast of Pauls Valley.
Authorities are not sure about the cause, but the vehicle landed on its top pinning the boy for an unknown amount of time.
After being airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City the boy was pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained in the accident.
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said his staff didn’t work the case but wanted to be there to help any way they could.
“It was actually investigated by the highway patrol,” Mullett said. “We went out to secure the scene. We escorted them to the hospital and were on stand by for the family.
“We were there more to support the family. We even prayed with them. We wanted to be there for them.”
Capt. Shelby Humphrey of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it’s a tragedy of the worst kind.
“It’s hard to tell exactly what happened. It’s really a tragic accident,” Humphrey said.
•••
Another tragedy came when a Tatums man died this week after the car he was driving struck a cow in neighboring Carter County.
Tatums, which is just southwest of the Garvin County town of Hennepin, is near the Fox area as the accident occurred there in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 30 resulting in the death of Kamriq Buycks, 25.
An OHP report shows Buycks was alone while driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Midway Road, when at a listed time of 4:46 a.m. the vehicle hit a cow at a site about six miles east of Fox.
The car went off the roadway to the left striking a fence and then a telephone pole before impacting trees and coming to a stop.
Buycks was pronounced dead at the scene and later taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City.
