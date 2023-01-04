Tragic loss comes in Lindsay wreck

State authorities are still investigating what caused a one-vehicle accident earlier this week resulting in the death of a Lindsay man.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol released shows troopers are still working to determine the cause of a wreck that killed 46-year-old William Brooks.
With one passenger in the vehicle, Brooks was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on a county road.
At around 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 the vehicle went off a roadway at a site a few miles southeast of Lindsay.
Troopers are still not sure what caused the action as the vehicle overturned a number of times after going off the wet road.
Neither Brooks or Brook Wood, 29, of Lindsay were wearing seat belts at the time of the rollover, according to the report.
Brooks, who was ejected at the time of the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene by a state medical examiner's official.
Wood was transported by a Lindsay E.M.S. ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted with arm and trunk internal injuries.
