It's not really known why a Pauls Valley man was near a railroad track in the middle of the night as he was tragically struck and killed by a passing train.
The deadly incident claiming the life of 35-year-old Joshua Lorenz took place at just a few minutes before 4 a.m. Friday at a track near U.S. Highway 77 about four miles south of Pauls Valley.
An incident report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the train hauling 98 cars was being engineered by Glenn Lance, 51, of Valley View, Texas.
The train was traveling northbound as Lorenz was standing in the middle of the tracks and facing the train when he was struck and killed, according to the report.
Suffering massive injuries in the deadly incident, Lorenz' body was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office in Oklahoma City.
