A Lindsay man was at the wheel of a train and apparently had to watch as a 72-year-old woman was struck and killed in nearby Grady County.
State troopers say the pedestrian struck by the train was Mildred Welchel of El Reno.
No details were available as Welchel was struck Thursday afternoon, Dec. 12 by a train driven by Shawn Marks, 50, of Lindsay on tracks in the city limits of Pocasset.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers report Welchel was walking southbound on the railroad tracks.
At a listed time of 4:46 p.m. the Union Pacific train, also traveling southbound, struck the woman, who died from massive injuries.
•••
Traveling too fast looks to be the reason a vehicle filled with five Lindsay teenagers went off a Garvin County road earlier this week.
The wreck came in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 10 as the teens were driving on a county road just west of Lindsay.
An OHP report shows a 17-year-old boy was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier.
Passengers included a 14-year-old boy, a girl 15 and two 18-year-old boys, Ethan Stroud and Rayden Hill
The vehicle was traveling westbound on County Road 1510 when at around 12:30 p.m. it went off the road to the left a short distance from Lindsay's city limits.
OHP troopers determined the driver overcorrected as the vehicle went off the road to the right overturning two complete times coming to rest on its wheels.
The two younger teens and Stroud are reported to have been ejected from the vehicle.
Unsafe speed is the listed cause of the accident as troopers report only the driver was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
All five teenagers were later transported by a Lindsay EMS ambulance.
The driver and two younger teens were taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The 15-year-old girl was admitted in stable condition with a trunk internal injury, while the other two were treated and released.
Both Stroud and Hill were treated and released after being taken to the Porter campus of Norman Regional Hospital.
