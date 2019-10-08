The Heartland Flyer, which includes daily stops in Pauls Valley, may be the Most Valuable Player for football fans to see the Red River Rivalry in person this weekend.
It's of course the annual football game between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas held in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
With kick-off set for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday, Oct. 12 the highways between Oklahoma and Texas will no doubt be jammed with fans headed to this game.
The Heartland Flyer wants to give fans the “option route” so they can take the Big Game Train and relax instead of tackling traffic or calling time-outs for gas breaks.
Here is the deal – Amtrak is offering $32 one-way tickets between Oklahoma City and Dallas, good for travel Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13.
This allows fans to travel down the day before the game and return the day after. For a round trip, this will be $64 per person.
The Big Game Train is scheduled to leave the Santa Fe Depot in Oklahoma City at 8:25 a.m. on Friday and arrive at 2 p.m. at the downtown Dallas Union Station.
Fans can join the game train at any of the stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley and Ardmore also in Texas at Gainesville and Fort Worth.
The Heartland Flyer will leave downtown Dallas Union Station on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. and arrive at 9:27 p.m. in Oklahoma City.
Seating is limited and fans should tackle this ticket deal as soon as possible to ensure their spot. For fares and schedules or to book, buy and print your ticket, go to Amtrak.com or call 800-USA-RAIL. For the special Big Game Train rates, use the promo code V204 when booking travel on the Heartland Flyer.
