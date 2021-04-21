Train time

Ryan Rains, a 12-year-old from Elmore City, has a great love of trains, which is why he volunteers to work at his “favorite place to come” – Jacks Tracks model train museum in Pauls Valley. The museum on Charles Avenue is open 1 to 4 p.m. every day except Saturday when it's closed. (PV Democrat photo by Barry Porterfield)

||||

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you