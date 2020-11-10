A schedule has been released for regular trash collection by city of Pauls Valley crews over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Trash scheduled for pick up on Thanksgiving, which is Thursday, Nov. 26, will instead be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Regular trash routes will remain unchanged for Friday, Nov. 27 as trash will be picked during its normal times.
• Anyone interested in helping with an Angel Tree gift-buying program should contact the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Each angel on the tree represents two presents valued at $15 each for children in need in the Pauls Valley and Whitebead areas.
Those buying presents are asked to deliver them unwrapped to the PV Public Library no later than Dec. 1. They are also asked to bring one large or extra large Christmas gift bag.
• Free gardening classes are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14 at the PV library.
Libraries in both PV and Maysville were recently awarded health literacy grants from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
The gardening classes in PV will be led by the Garvin County OSU Extension Office.
Grant monies in Maysville will be used to offer health classes and equipment at the library there.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
Water fitness classes and swim sessions have returned to the Bosa Aquatic Center in PV.
The indoor swimming pool reopened in early September after being closed since March because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
With the Bosa pool open a schedule of activities is available for fall 2020.
• Water fitness and lap swim – 6-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday; and 6-11 a.m. Friday.
• Open swim – 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
• Silver Sneakers Splash – 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
• The pool is available for private party rentals, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fees are $3 daily or $25 monthly for water fitness and lap swim; open swim is free for 3 and under, $2 for ages 3-17 and $3 for 18 and up.
With the pandemic postponing this year's Pauls Valley alumni reunion some help is being sought to continue supporting a program giving scholarships to local high school grads.
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
