It's been nearly four decades now that Pauls Valley had gotten the state salute as an official tree city.
The community was among 38 towns, campuses and utility companies in the state recognized by Oklahoma Forestry Services and the Oklahoma Community Forestry Council at the annual Arbor Week Kickoff Celebration for achieving national certification from the Arbor Day Foundation.
The city of Pauls Valley has achieved Tree City USA certification for 38 years by completing such projects as tree plantings, tree pruning and tackling last summer's massive tree debris removal coming from a major wind storm impacting the entire town.
“This past year has been a challenging one for the trees of Pauls Valley,” said Jennifer Samford, director of Pauls Valley's parks and recreation.
“The June wind storm devastated hundreds of trees. I would encourage everyone to plant a tree in 2020.
“You can do it for fun, for a teaching moment with your children, to honor a tree you lost in the storm, to beautify your yard and community. Just make it a priority and do it.”
Honorees like Pauls Valley were recognized for accomplishing specific criteria related to planting and caring for trees, woodlands and community forests in their communities and on campuses.
The event was held at Oklahoma City University back on March 12. Oklahoma observes Arbor Week during the last full week of March each year.
“We are excited to celebrate these organizations that work so hard to improve the quality of life for residents of their communities and campuses,” said Oklahoma Forestry Services Community Forester Mark Bays.
“We would like to encourage other groups to consider taking the challenge.”
Communities can earn Tree City USA status by meeting core standards of sound community forestry management, maintaining a tree board, having a community tree ordinance and spending at minimum of $2 per capita on community forestry activities and celebrating Arbor Week.
Tree Campus USA designation is available to colleges and universities that effectively manage their campus trees, develop connectivity with the community beyond campus borders to foster healthy community forests and strive to engage their student population utilizing service learning opportunities.
The TreeLine USA program exists to recognize best practices in public and private utility arboriculture, demonstrating how trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.
