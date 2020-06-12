Jimmy R. Amos of Wynnewood, 58, passed away June 8, 2020 in Stroud. He was born March 10, 1962 in Lawton to Andrew and Rosie Ann (Raines) Amos. Services are at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15 at Stufflebean-Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of Stuff…