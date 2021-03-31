Tribal case brings back mother's pain

Livvy Pando (left) and her sister Vivian Pando, now seven and nine years old respectively, pose at the headstone of their late mother, Tonja Pando, who was killed in a 2013 traffic accident. Matthew Imotichey, who caused the accident, now has a hearing date for post conviction relief based on his argument the state of Oklahoma doesn't have jurisdiction over Native Americans on “native territory.” (Courtesy photo)