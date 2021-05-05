Tribal law no hurdle for local police

Questions over jurisdiction may be new because of a Native American law, but Pauls Valley’s police have it covered with an agreement in place for the last few years.
Police Chief Mitch McGill says a little fine-tuning is still needed but not a problem for the annual agreement with the Chickasaw Nation Law Enforcement Commission.
It came during a recent address to Pauls Valley’s city council as McGill said the agreement is getting a few small but important changes as local police, like so many in Oklahoma, are dealing with the aftermath of a major decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last year.
Called the McGirt decision, it says the Native American reservations from so long ago were never formally disestablished by the U.S. Congress.
What it now means is most of Oklahoma is still considered tribal lands leaving the state with no authority to prosecute criminal acts when a defendant or victim has Native American ancestry.
In those cases the authority to prosecute an alleged crime will instead come in federal or tribal courts.
“We have an agreement in place, so this just adds to that,” McGill said.
“This is just a renewal of an agreement we’ve had with Lighthorse for the last few years,” he said, referring to the Chickasaw Nation police.
“It gives us the authority to prosecute Indians if we need to and we can call them in to help if needed.”
City Attorney Jay Carlton asked that no action be taken just yet for the agreement renewal as the legal language in a couple spots needs to first be addressed.
“I’ve been reviewing the agreement, and one of my concerns is covering our officers under the insurance,” Carlton gold council members during an April 27 meeting.
McGill says the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision in 2020 has no impact on local municipal cases even though Pauls Valley is in what’s considered to be Chickasaw tribal land.
“We do not have to do anything different,” he said. “As long as it’s a municipal charge we don’t handle it any different.
“When the dust is settled on this we will continue to respond to calls. If we determine that crime has been committed on tribal land we will call in Lighthouse. If the defendant or victims are Native American then it goes through federal court or tribal court.
“McGirt impacts anything above municipal cases.”
The local police chief also believes the questions over this new tribal jurisdiction law are really only at the beginning stages.
“This is a long way from being over. I think it has just started.”
•••
The city of Pauls Valley also got a good grade for its audit report on the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Council members received the news from auditor Chris Angel.
“The staff was easy to work with and quick to get us the documents we needed,” Angel said.
“We didn’t think you have any major deficiencies. We found a few little things, but it was a very clean audit.”
• The council also accepted bids from two different companies for the clean up of properties declared a nuisance.
One is more for the demolition of dilapidated houses in Pauls Valley, while the other is more focused on providing the mowing and general clean up at these properties.
