A Garvin County defendant who nearly accepted a blind plea sentence a few weeks ago is now arguing his alleged victim's Native American ancestry means the state doesn't have the jurisdiction to prosecute his case.
For now the answer will have to wait for 23-year-old Cody Camacho, who is among the many defendants lining up in recent months to challenge the state based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year.
Called the McGirt decision, it concludes that Native American reservation boundaries dating back to the 19th century were never formally disestablished.
Although the decision is expected to be reconsidered by the high court, it now means all of Garvin County and most of Oklahoma are still considered tribal reservation land.
During a court hearing this week Camacho and his defense attorney, Micah Ayache of Pauls Valley, argued the two felony charges he faces should be dismissed because the alleged victim is a member of a federally recognized Native American tribe.
“Mr. Camacho is a non-Indian, and the victim is a Native American,” Ayache said during a meeting Monday in a Garvin County District courtroom.
“The victim is a member of the Chickasaw Nation. The alleged crime occurred within the boundaries of the Chickasaw reservation.”
Camacho is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at his wife during an argument in April 2020 at their Stratford area home, threatening to kill her and then grabbing her by the throat as he attempted to take their young child and leave.
Court documents indicate a cell phone was used to record the incident. Authorities report the recording does show Camacho had his finger on the trigger while pointing a gun at his wife. It also reportedly showed him gripping the woman by the throat.
This past March he waived a jury trial as a hearing was set for him to be sentenced without a plea agreement in place.
Just before the hearing in April the defense filed a motion for the charges to be dismissed on the state's lack of jurisdiction because of the McGirt ruling on Native American cases.
During this week's hearing Ayache attempted to get documents submitted to the court intended to show the alleged victim is a member of the Chickasaw Nation.
Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner objected to the documents being submitted on behalf of a third party.
District Judge Leah Edwards agreed the documents can't be officially entered in the case until they can be verified.
“I have two names that don't match, no birthdays, nothing to show this is the same person,” Edwards said about a document as she then postponed the hearing until a future date.
