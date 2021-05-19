With arms covered in tattoos Brian Spears, now 58 years old, sported a long white beard as his attempt to overturn his three-decades-old state murder conviction fell short this week in a Pauls Valley courtroom.
Spears was 21 when he and Dudley Powell were convicted of brutally beating and stabbing 22-year-old Jimmy Dewayne Thompson of Maysville to death on Sept. 21, 1990 near the Klondike Cemetery southwest of Pauls Valley.
Spears later escaped the death penalty and was given a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
On Monday it was back in a Garvin County District courtroom as Spears was hoping his Native American ancestry could get his state murder charge from 30 years ago dismissed on the basis the state of Oklahoma didn't have the jurisdiction to prosecute him.
In the end District Judge Leah Edwards said no as Spears failed to prove all the required elements, namely that he was a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe at the time of the murder.
It was a ruling that almost seemed to bring a collective sigh of relief from various family members of the murder victim as they crowded into the courtroom to see if their worst nightmares could happen – Spears getting a new trial in federal court or even his release from prison.
Neither one happened as Spears failed to get last year's McGirt decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Native American jurisdiction to work in his favor.
“I was nervous about seeing him for one,” said Janie Thompson, sister of the victim who was beaten to death and stabbed dozens of times all those years ago.
“My brother was brutally murdered. It was a very heinous crime. It's just like it happened yesterday. It's horrible. I've had nightmares about it.
“When the district attorney met with us before the hearing I felt pretty confident that (Spears) wouldn't be released.
“I'm glad it went the way it did. I said a lot of prayers this week.”
Thompson's niece, Shada Tyler of Maysville, was among those also feeling some relief with this week's ruling.
“I was nervous about this hearing. I was hoping that he would not be granted anything,” Tyler said.
“I didn't want to see the family go through all the heartache of another trial.”
As for the McGirt decision, Thompson believes it's not fair for it to be applied to such an old case like Spears.
“Everything with this new law should only go for future cases not the old ones,” she said.
The McGirt ruling says that most of Oklahoma is still legally recognized as Native American land because tribal reservations were never disestablished by the U.S. Congress and the state doesn't have jurisdiction when the victims or defendants have tribal ancestry.
During the hearing Spears was able to provide a CDIB card showing he has some Choctaw blood and establish the crime putting him prison did occur on tribal land.
“I have a CDIB card. The CDIB shows that I'm Native American. It proves my degree of Indian blood, and the crime took place on Indian land,” Spears said, while acting as his own attorney.
“To my understanding that meets the McGirt ruling.”
The hearing's tone changed when Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner argued that Spears had failed to show each of the elements required in the Native American issue.
The one element in question was a membership to a federally recognized Native American tribe at the time of the 1990 murder.
Miner argued a CDIB card only shows that Spears has some Indian blood but provides nothing about being a tribal member at the time of the crime.
“That doesn't change the fact that I'm Native American,” Spears said in response.
“I thought all I had to show was that I was Native American and that the crime took place on Indian land. I was told these two are necessary things to prove. I thought that all I had to do was prove that I'm a Native American.
“I don't understand how you can have a CDIB card and not be a member of the tribe. I've had that CDIB since I was a little boy. I thought I was a member.”
Edwards agreed with the argument as she denied Spears' request for post conviction relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.