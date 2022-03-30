Tricky ballots for Whitebead vote

There likely will be some confusion for Whitebead voters when they go to mark their ballots for a school election coming on Tuesday, April 5.
Along with a school board race, printed right there on the ballot is a bond issue that has already been called off after a change of heart and a decision that more time was needed before taking the measure to local voters.
Garvin County's top election official says any of those ballots marked for the issue won't count, while Whitebead's top administrator is sending out letters to update area residents on the situation.
“It's still on the ballot,” said Gayla Dean, secretary of the Garvin County Election Board.
“They didn't cancel the election before the deadline. It was too late for the reprinting of ballots.
“We're not going to ask them not to vote on it. Some people have already sent them in,” she said about mailed absentee ballots cast for or against a bond issue that no longer counts.
What's expected to happen is state election officials will ultimately “suppress” the vote totals since it's not a valid election.
Even with the bond issue rescinded Whitebead Superintendent Lou Ann Wood is reminding voters they still need be a part of the election as incumbent Jess Patton and challenger Belinda Hunt are running for one of the three local school board offices.
As a way to inform as many as possible and encourage them to vote in the April election, Wood has sent out letters with information about the board's vote on March 7 to rescind the bond election for additional classrooms meant to also serve as a safe room.
“Although our board passed the motion to call for the bond issue, the motion to call for an election did not pass unanimously,” Wood said about a 2-1 board vote back in January.
“After much deliberation, discussion and sincere consideration, the Whitebead Board of Education decided it would be best to rescind the prior board action that called for a bond election to occur,” she said, adding this vote on the bond proposal was unanimous.
“This postponement will allow the school administration, faculty/staff and board of education to explore all viable options and to receive additional input from our parents/patrons as to capital needs that would benefit our students prior to calling for a new vote.”
•••
Also a part of the April 5 election is a school board race between Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
Lindsay voters will also have some choices in an election to fill a few local city council offices.
One race is for a one-year unexpired term. Candidates include Angel Wilbur, Bill Nye Jr., Amy Allege, Cyndi Robbins and Vern Roe.
Also on the ballot are a trio of two-year council seats.
The top three finishers will be the winners as candidates include Tom Inman, Stephanie Palmer, Bev Barker, Bart Drennan, Greg Henderson, Steve Staggs and Shanda Hernandez.
•••
When election day does roll around next week a couple of precincts – the Erin Springs Baptist Church and Maysville Methodist Church – will not be open.
Election officials says there are very few voters for those precincts when it comes to the two school board races that are on the ballot.
Voters for these two precincts will need to cast ballots by early in-person voting at the county election board on Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1.
Precincts that will be open next Tuesday include the Bill Mitchell Complex and REC Multi-Purpose Center in Lindsay, Trinity Baptist Church and Beaty Baptist Church in Pauls Valley, Elmore City Community Center, Hennepin Community Building and Trucks Unlimited near Wynnewood.
