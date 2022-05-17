Trio collide in scary surprise

Occupants in two vehicles making a turn into a private drive got a scary surprise when a car struck them from behind over the weekend near Pauls Valley.
In fact, everyone in the three vehicles are from PV as the accident Sunday night resulted in three youngsters ranging from three to 16 years old taking a trip to a hospital.
The trio of vehicles were all traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 77 when the collision happened at around 9 p.m. May 15 at a site about 1 ½ miles south of Pauls Valley.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows two vehicles – a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by Ben Rude, 40, and a 2003 Ford Mustang driven by Melissa Rude, 40 – both slowed to turn into a family drive.
There the Mustang was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kelsi Minnis, 22. The Mustang then struck the Sierra from behind.
Troopers investigating the crash concluded the cause of the pile-up was inattention by way of some sort of distraction inside the vehicle.
In the middle vehicle Melissa Rude was not injured, while a six-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy inside were both taken by ambulance to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Both were initially listed in stable condition as the girl had leg injuries and head injuries were reported for the teenager.
According to the report, there were no injuries reported for Ben Rude or Minnis, while a three-year-old girl in Minnis' vehicle was taken by ambulance and treated and released from the Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County in Pauls Valley.
Troopers reported seat belts were being used in all three vehicles when the accident occurred.
Assisting troopers at the wreck scene were Pauls Valley firefighters.
