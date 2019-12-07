A couple of city of Pauls Valley buildings and a local church all have one thing now in common – they were all the target of break-ins and thefts possibly on the same night.
At least that's what Pauls Valley authorities believe as they also think the same criminals are probably responsible for all three.
“We believe there's a good chance at that,” Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill said about the working theory that all three spots were hit by the same suspects.
“We believe it all happened that same night.”
Those spots are the city's water department billing facility on South Willow, the First Baptist Church on Ash and Grant and Pauls Valley's senior citizens building in Wacker Park.
The three break-ins are believed to have all come sometime during the late evening hours of Friday, Nov. 29 and early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 30.
Another thing they have in common is suspects broke into all three buildings the exact same way.
“All of them had forced entry,” McGill says.
“They used a pry bar and forced their way in through doors at all three places.”
The police chief said a “small amount of cash” was taken from all three sites, while some electronic items were also stolen from the water department and church buildings.
Naturally an investigation will remain open as McGill says anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to contact the local police department.
