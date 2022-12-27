Troopers still look at Lindsay driver's wreck

State authorities are still investigating what caused a Lindsay woman's vehicle to go off a road in a neighboring county.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released Tuesday shows the woman, 47-year-old Lori Trammell of Lindsay, was later listed in serious condition at a hospital.
Trammell was alone while driving a 2004 GMC Yukon westbound on state Highway 29.
At nearly 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 the vehicle went off the roadway northbound, was overcorrected and then left the road traveling southbound at a site about three miles east of Bray in Stephens County.
Troopers are still looking into what happened to twice send the vehicle off the road as it struck an embankment and rolled an undetermined number of times before striking a fence.
Troopers report Trammell was not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Trammell was later taken to Duncan Regional Hospital, where she was admitted in serious condition with head and trunk injuries.
