State troopers are still investigating what caused a pickup truck to go off a roadway a few miles from Wynnewood resulting in the death of a Sulphur man late this week.
Charles Womack, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single vehicle accident in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 22.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows Womack was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra truck eastbound on state Highway 29.
Riding along as a passenger was Marie Womack, 47, also from Sulphur.
The report shows it was a few minutes after 1 a.m. when the truck went off the left side of the highway at a site about seven miles east of Wynnewood.
Troopers report the truck struck a tree after it departed the road.
Charles Womack was pronounced deceased by Mercy EMS ambulance personnel. He was later transported to a funeral home in Sulphur.
Neither individual is reported to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident as Marie Womack was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was treated and released with injuries to her head and arms.
Assisting troopers at the wreck site were Wynnewood firefighters and police and Garvin County deputies.
