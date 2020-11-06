A trio of Oklahoma state troopers were among those taking the witness stand Thursday as the second day of a court hearing came for a Pauls Valley motorist facing two counts of first-degree manslaughter.
The preliminary hearing is for 23-year-old Aaron Patchell, who was the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a sport utility vehicle on July 20, 2019 just east of Pauls Valley.
Tragically killed in the collision were Kadence Hewett, 13, and her brother, Gunner Hewett, 9, as both were riding in the SUV.
During this week's hearing in a Garvin County District courtroom each of the troopers testified on the part they played in the investigation of the tragic accident.
Patchell is accused of causing the accident by driving too fast as the accident took place at the intersection of two county roads.
More details will come in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.