Leaks and in some cases water dripping down more like a steady stream have been part of roof problems plaguing both the police and fire stations in Pauls Valley for some time.
With the hope of doing something about that local officials are moving forward with a plan to have an architect look at possible solutions.
“Those roofs are in desperate need of replacement or repair,” City Manager Lee Littrell said.
“We can't afford not to do these projects because both buildings have leaks. We've got water dripping on firemen when they sleep.
“I've asked an architect to come up with the least costly thing that we can do,” he said, referring to ARC Architecture of Oklahoma City, which was also recently approved to do the plans for a renovation of the local indoor Bosa swimming pool.
A big problem at the fire station is a portion of the roof doesn't overlap properly resulting in water leaking into the building.
“We've had leaks at the station for the last few years,” Fire Chief Mark Norman says.
The chief adds the leaks are mostly on the east and west sides of the building, which was renovated and opened as a fire station in 2004.
As for the local police station, it's in a building renovated and opened as the officers' new home in 2008.
Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley said water dripping into the building has been there nearly from the start.
“We've had leaks in that building the majority of the time,” Jolley said.
Although the architects' plans are only getting started, Littrell believes the fire station will likely need a brand new roof, while for the police building a series of repairs could get the job done.
During last week's meeting the PV City Council gave its approval to a contract calling for the Garvin County 911 call center to handle Pauls Valley's law enforcement calls during the evening hours and on weekends. The monthly cost is $6,000.
“We can't find enough people to dispatch for us, so we contracting with county 911,” Littrell said.
Also approved was a request to divide a lot allowing for the construction of a new Starbuck's store and new future site for Roma's Italian Restaurant next to Ballard Road near Interstate 35.
The same request was given the approval of the PV Planning and Zoning Commission the previous week.
