The numbers are on the way up for Pauls Valley’s hospital, which for top management means the trust from the community is also moving in the right direction.
That’s a big deal for owner and now acting CEO Madhukar Sharma, who admits at the very start he wasn’t sure how that part of this venture would go when he first arrived in Pauls Valley.
Those doubts appear gone as there’s more cars in the parking lot these days, more folks and even more ambulances are now stopping by the local hospital and the trust factor with the community is something that’s starting to make Sharma smile.
“When I took over I didn’t know what was going to be right or wrong,” Sharma said.
“We had about nine patients coming into the ER each day when I arrived. Now that’s up to 16 to 23 every day. At the start we had one or two in-patients a day. Now that’s up to four to eight.
“The numbers are going up four times. Now the community is buying in. They’re trusting us.
“This hospital is blessed to have the support of the community. People are coming and if we handle them with care and take care of them the right way we’ll be OK.”
Although still fairly new to the hospital Steven Wines says he’s seen a clear difference in the community’s response since he stepped in as the director of operations and labs this past May.
“From now to then it’s night and day,” Wines said. “It’s the community involvement.
“The things we’ve done inside the walls, that’s good, like new equipment, but it’s the community involvement.
“There’s more traffic in the parking lot. Instead of people driving to other hospitals they’re coming here for labs, radiology and other services. They’ve been driving to places like Norman, but now they’re putting their trust in us.”
Sharma, who is also involved in various heath care interests in the Jacksonville, Florida area, stepped in this past April as the new owner of the hospital in Pauls Valley.
He acquired it from the Southern Plains Medical group, which had reopened the local hospital in April 2021 after the longtime Pauls Valley General Hospital closed in the fall of 2018.
Later the Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County got a new name in today’s Valley Community Hospital.
Sharma says another good sign is more physicians, or for him MD’s, are contacting the hospital interested in working here.
Also helping is the recent opening of a family clinic at the hospital.
“A lot of people don’t have a primary care physician. We’re giving them a place to go.”
He’s quick to add a big key in the positive trends is the hospital is cutting administrative costs and putting more of that money back into the facility’s operations.
“I’m here almost every week,” Sharma said.
“Expenses are down and more revenue is being funneled into the hospital. We’re on the right path.”
Plans are also in place to soon open a dialysis center and return operating room surgical services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.