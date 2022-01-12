Tuning up for big live shows

The idea of turning Pauls Valley's rodeo grounds into one big concert venue this spring just might be the start of something even bigger in the future.
Still fairly new to Pauls Valley is JB McElfresh, who as owner of J and C Promotions LLC used to promote shows all the time on the east coast.
Now McElfresh says he's the one who's funding most of the cost for a live concert by a Willie Nelson tribute band now planned for a Saturday evening in April at the Pauls Valley Round Up Club Rodeo Arena.
During a pitch to the PV Tourism Board last week he said hopes are this one show can lead to even bigger acts coming to Pauls Valley for future concerts.
“You have a great venue,” McElfresh said about the local rodeo arena.
“Ultimately I want to bring bigger names to Pauls Valley, but I want to see if the support is here. I want to bring in big time acts to Pauls Valley.
“This is just a small test. I want big names.”
Set for the concert with a 7 p.m. start time on April 9 is Michael Moore and his Willie and Family Live show.
According to McElfresh, there's a $14,000 budget for this show. Tickets will be $30 as hopes are at least 500 people come out and as many as 1,500 or more will attend.
“I've self funded this show, but I came up a little short so I thought I would come ask you for help,” he said about his request for $1,000 in local tourism sales tax monies.
Adding to the entertainment of a live concert is after all the bills are paid, profits will go to a good cause.
“One hundred percent of the profits go to the charity I chose because it gives to fallen soldiers, children.”
The organization McElfresh is referring to is Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
For more information check out the website paulsvalleyconcerts.square.site online.
