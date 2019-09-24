A Pauls Valley man was involved in a two-vehicle accident last week in a southwestern portion of Oklahoma.
Driving a semi-truck was Curtis Cater, 53, when the Sept. 20 collision occurred in Cotton County.
The report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the second vehicle was also a semi-truck with this one driven by Vernon Dunn Jr., 74, of Loco.
Cater's truck as southbound on state Highway 65 attempting to make a right turn onto SH 53, which is the highway where Dunn's truck was traveling westbound.
At a site about five miles east of Walters, which is near both Lawton and Duncan, Cater's truck failed to yield causing the two vehicles to collide.
The truck driven by Dunn then went off the roadway to the left rolling one quarter time coming to rest on its side.
Cater was not injured, while Dunn was taken to a hospital in Duncan, where he was initially admitted in good condition with arm injuries. Both were reported to be wearing seat belts when the accident happened.
The listed cause of the accident was “failure to yield.”
