Commissioners from Garvin and McClain counties came together this week in Pauls Valley to take their first shared look at the possibility of teamed up someday to build what would amount to a regional jail.
The county officials and others, like Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett, gathered Monday in Pauls Valley to take a kind of first step toward the concept of sharing a larger, more modern jail to be paid for with a revenue bond issue if that’s the path they eventually choose to pursue.
For now it’s some actual numbers mixing in with some options on how to turn this idea into a reality someday.
Helping with that is Missouri architect Larry Goldberg of Goldberg Group Architects (GGA), who estimates a larger jail of this kind would likely cost around $35 million.
“There’s no guard towers,” said Goldberg, who has designed hundreds of detention centers over the past four decades.
“There’s no razor wire. The idea is it looks more like an office building rather than a jail. The point is it looks like an office building and not a jail.”
Goldberg said the facility he’s designed is 40,000 square feet in size with a separate 1,200 square-foot building for storage. It would start with a 268-inmate capacity and have the ability to add 250 more during a later phase.
He stresses its all really just a “draft” for now as any changes can easily be made throughout the planning process.
“There is nothing here that’s in concrete,” he said. “It’s just part of the process.”
Offered just as an example, Goldberg said in this scenario annual payments for a multi-year bond issue of this kind would likely come to about $2.27 million.
As for staffing, the 13 or 14 employees at both jails could come together for the new facility, along with a few new hires, which Goldberg believes is way more important than most people think.
“I want to talk about the pitfalls of doing this,” Goldberg said, referring to two counties working together to building one jail facility.
“The thing that keeps me up at night with these jail facilities is the actual operating staff. I say that because it only takes one bad apple abusing a detainee to ruin the whole thing. That’s why it’s so important to have a well trained, experienced staff in the jail.”
The architect said a needs assessment has already been done for Garvin County but not for McClain County.
“I’ll be doing a lot of homework in the next few weeks helping McClain County catch up.”
There was no discussion about a possible site for a new jail, but Goldberg did say to save money and time much of the construction is done with pre-fabricated building parts put together in a factory before later assembled at the project site chosen.
There were also a couple guests at this week’s meeting to offer their expertise on how to pay for his kind of project.
“You will take time to work with Larry on planning and the budget, how to pay for construction and get funds to move ahead,” said Greg Vahrenberg of the Raymond James firm.
“It’s not a bad time to move forward with a project,” he said. “We have some good interest rates.
“One of our roles is to help you look at some of your finance options.”
Bond counsel attorney Bodie Batchelor said a public trust could be formed with equal representation from both counties to oversee the debt coming from a bond issue paying for the jail project.
“What I would prefer is we start off with a brand new jail, brand new rules and a brand new trust,” Mullett said.
All agreed both sets of commissioners, along with sheriffs and undersheriffs from both counties, should meet again to hold more talks about the concept of a regional jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.