Two drop with ballot challenges

One up, two down, that was the final count of the three Wynnewood municipal candidacies being challenged last week.
The one unsuccessful challenge was to the candidacy of Kenny Cook as he will remain on the ballot facing Brandon Cross in a race for Wynnewood's marshal/police chief during an election in early April.
Two other candidates filing to compete for city council seats in Wynnewood won't have their names on the same ballot because of geography, specifically where their residences are located.
Stricken from the ballot are the candidacies of Korina Dixon for council Ward 4 and Heath Shadden for mayor.
As for Cook staying on the ballot, the decision was not an easy one for three Garvin County Election Board members as detailed arguments were made on both sides.
Matthew Flies, an attorney representing Cross, argued Cook is not a Wynnewood resident because he actually lives in Elmore City.
“Mr. Cook is not a resident of the municipality. The address he listed is not his actual residence,” Flies said while addressing election officials on Feb. 23.
“There's ample evidence that shows where his actual residence is. The evidence shows he lives in Elmore City with his wife. Just because he fills out this voter registration form does not officially make him a resident. It's clear he lives in Elmore City.
“He could have brought a change of address from the postal service or something that shows his actual residence. He didn't do any of that.
“I think the right thing to do is strike Mr. Cook from the ballot.”
One witness was former Elmore City police officer Johnny Denney, who said Cook lives near him in Elmore City.
“He lives right down the street from me,” Denney said.
Cook also had to step up and field questions about a house he owns at 705 North Main in Elmore City and a Wynnewood residence at 307 West Kean where he claims to live.
“That's my residence,” Cook said about the Elmore City house, which he considers to be his business address for his work as a private process server.
“I have to pay to live there,” he said referencing the Wynnewood residence in question.
Cook said initially he had no intention of seeking the marshal's office, but “when I saw what was going on I had to run and I am a resident of Wynnewood.”
Cook's attorney, Robert Rennie Jr. of Pauls Valley, provided things like mailed greeting cards, a utility statement and Cook's voter registration the past four years showing his Wynnewood address.
“According to the law is this your residence?” Rennie asked as Cook responded with a “yes.”
“He has met the qualifications for being a registered voter and resident of Wynnewood.”
The other two challenges proved easier choices for Election Board officials Pam Speath, Francie Fullerton and Secretary Gayla Dean.
In the first one John Smeltzer was challenging Dixon's candidacy for the Ward 4 council office based on her residence in the 700 block of South Gardner.
Using a map Smeltzer was able to show Dixon's house was actually in Ward 1.
Also stricken from the ballot was Shadden after a challenge by Keith Huitt.
The two filed last week to run for Wynnewood mayor. Huitt claimed Shadden's residence just outside of the city limits in Wynnewood should disqualify him from being a candidate.
“I'm not against him personally, but he's not qualified to run for a municipal office,” Huitt said.
“His address, I believe, is outside the city limits of Wynnewood. I do feel like he doesn't meet the qualifications to run for a municipal office.”
Shadden admits he lives outside of the city limits, but he called it an “arbitrary line on the map” keeping qualified candidates from running for office.
“I have so much to give and I would love the opportunity to help whether I'm elected or not,” Shadden said.
“I think this is a case of selective prosecution.”
