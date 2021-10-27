Two different events are coming together to offer the Pauls Valley public one big Halloween blow-out right in the middle of town.
One is brand new, a Fallfest with lots of games and other treats, while the other is the next Fifth Friday Art Walk by the Pauls Valley Arts Council
Both are set to go from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 29 in downtown PV.
As for the art walk, it’s the second one here since things opened up from the virus pandemic.
Arts council secretary Rita Hines-Fryar is among those hoping the public will come out in bigger numbers for an art walk with a holiday theme.
“It’s a great opportunity for all ages,” Hines-Fryar said.
“We’ve partnered with the chamber of commerce, so there will be lots of things going on,” she said, referring to the PV Chamber of Commerce teaming up with some downtown businesses to offer a Fallfest event that’s essentially replacing Boo on the Bricks.
“I’m hoping for a lot more people. We had worked it up to the point where 300 to 400 people were coming to the art walks.
“Then COVID hit. Now we’re trying to bring the art walk back.”
A couple of places for the holiday fun will be the PV Arts and Cultural Center at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets and The Vault Gallery on West Paul.
Offering that holiday touch is Count Gregore, who is actually John Ferguson playing the character featured on past television programs Nightmare Theatre, Sleepwalker’s Matinee and Foreman Scotty back in the day.
Also set to be at the center are renowned American Indian artist and flutist Tim Nevaquaya, glass artist Prescott Krysler, charcoal artist Jared Buhrmester, retired California visual art teacher Julie Tabler, basket and purse weaver Anita De Boer, Sulphur artists Amrylys Maher and Paul Walsh and Shawnee artist Rebecca Marical.
The downtown merchants set to host artists are the Garvin County Tag Office, Daisy Patch, Valley Blossom, Perfectly Reset, Rockabilly Goat Soap and Blooming Crazy.
In the middle of all the Friday night action will be various Fallfest games and activities to bring in the costumed kids and their parents.
