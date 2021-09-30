Two file for one EC office

A couple of filings came this week for the same municipal office in Elmore City, while another one attracted no interested candidates.
Both Stephanie Upshaw and Julie Christian filed Wednesday to run to be the next city clerk and treasurer in Elmore City.
An election to determine the winner is now scheduled for Nov. 9.
In this particular election other important dates include Oct. 15 as the last day to register to vote and Nov. 2 as the final day to formally request mailed absentee ballots.
The clerk-treasurer office is for a full term, while an unexpired term for the Ward 3 post on Elmore City's town council failed to draw any potential candidates over the three-day filing period this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.