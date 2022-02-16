Two issues on Whitebead ballot

Voters in the Whitebead area will have a couple of boxes to check when they fill out their ballots for a school election in a few weeks.
There will be both a bond issue proposition and a school board race for voters in the Whitebead School District to consider when an April 5 election rolls around.
The most recent of the two added is a near $3.8 million bond issue meant to pay for the construction of a new classroom building that can also serve as a safe room for the school and Whitebead community as a whole
The Whitebead issue became a reality after a recent 2-1 vote by the local school board.
One of those voting yes was Jess Patton, who is set to go against challenger Belinda Hunt during the same spring election.
As for the bond issue, Superintendent Lou Ann Wood says the new building will not only replace some of the aging portable classrooms but also keep the students and staff safe during threatening weather.
“This is a brand new building with four rooms and it will serve as one big community safe room,” Wood said.
“Safety for the kids is the most important thing. We also want this to be a community safe room. We want the Whitebead community to be welcome here if they want a safe space from a storm.
“We definitely need a storm-safe room.”
If the 17-year bond issue does pass with at least 60 percent support it would mostly serve as classroom space for Pre-K and kindergarten students.
It would replace some of the portable buildings that have for years served as classrooms.
“This is really important,” she said.
“The portable buildings are in dire need of repairs. They were supposed to be temporary but they’re still there.”
The bond issue does include an initial 14.5 percent increase to property taxes in the Whitebead district. Put simply, that means an additional $14.50 for every $100 in taxes paid now.
The last school bond issue in Whitebead came in 2019, which included two propositions.
One issue upgrading the school’s bus fleet passed with 81 percent support, while the other, passing with 80.5 percent of the vote, funded eight new heat and air units at the school.
•••
Also set for the April 5 election date is a school board race between Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
Voters in both school districts have until March 11 to register, while the deadline to request mailed absentee ballots is March 21.
