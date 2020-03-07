Two spots to go for courthouse

Loud beeps for those carrying metal objects is a sound being heard inside of Garvin County's courthouse these days as a new security system is now officially in place.
Day number one came this past Wednesday as the building in Pauls Valley now has only two entrances for the public – the doors on either side of the annex portion. All other courthouse doors will only be accessible from the inside.
Once visitors do go inside one of the annex doors they're now greeted by a deputy and a metal detector as they'll be checked out before being allowed to enter.
“I think it's going good,” Sheriff Jim Mullett said the new system. “We're working out the bugs, but it's going good.
“We're being as cordial as we can to anyone that comes in. We understand it's a new thing and we do appreciate their patience,” he said about courthouse visitors at the start of the new system.
Kevin Williams, who retired as the police chief in Purcell, should be getting plenty of exercise in his new duties as he's the deputy selected to oversee both annex entrances.
That means he'll be moving from one end of the annex to the other checking all visitors to the courthouse for any metal on their person.
“Most everybody has been cooperative,” Williams told the PV Democrat on Thursday.
In just the first couple of days a folding knife and stun gun were found on one courthouse visitor, while Williams said there's already been plenty of small pocket knives.
In each of those cases the item is not allowed inside the building.
The new system is something employees working in the courthouse have been hoping to see for some time.
“I feel a little more secure,” said Melissa Koesler, an agriculture educator and director of the OSU Extension office located on the ground floor of the courthouse.
“It's great they're looking out for us.”
Employees working there have been given their own key card to basically enter from any of the doors.
No cards will be issued to local attorneys, vendors conducting regular business in the facility or those outside of courthouse employees.
Key chain devices will also be used to allow courthouse access for law enforcement officers in police departments throughout Garvin County.
